Today is the 136th day of 2023 and the 58th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Henry Fonda (1905-1982), actor; Studs Terkel (1912-2008), author/journalist; Liberace (1919-1987), singer/pianist; Billy Martin (1928-1989), baseball player/manager; Danny Trejo (1944- ), actor; Pierce Brosnan (1953- ), actor; Olga Korbut (1955- ), gymnast; Mare Winningham (1959- ), actress; Janet Jackson (1966- ), singer-songwriter; David Boreanaz (1969- ), actor; Megan Fox (1986- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: The Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds” ranked No. 2 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, released in 2003 and last revised in 2020. The album peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart the year of its release.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1980, Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Earvin “Magic” Johnson, filling in for injured center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, scored 42 points in Game 6 to clinch an NBA World Championship Series title.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Reading a book should not be a passive exercise, but rather a raucous conversation.” -- Studs Terkel
TODAY’S NUMBER: 18.7 million — viewers who watched the Academy Awards in March 2023, according to ABC.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 12) and new moon (May 19).
