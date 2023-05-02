Today is the 122nd day of 2023 and the 44th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lorenz Hart (1895-1943), lyricist; Benjamin Spock (1903-1998), author/physician; Engelbert Humperdinck (1936- ), singer; Larry Gatlin (1948- ), singer-songwriter; Christine Baranski (1952- ), actress; Donatella Versace (1955- ), fashion designer; Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (1972- ), wrestler/actor; David Beckham (1975- ), soccer player; Lily Allen (1985- ), singer-songwriter; Kyle Busch (1985- ), race car driver; Paul George (1990- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: King James VI became king of Scotland after the death of his father, Lord Darnley, and the abdication of his mother, Mary, Queen of Scots, in 1567, when he was 13 months old.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1920, the Indianapolis ABCs defeated the Chicago American Giants, 4-2, in the first baseball game of the Negro National League.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “People have criticized me for seeming to step out of my professional role to become undignifiedly political. I’d say it was belated realization that day care, good schools, health insurance and nuclear disarmament are even more important aspects of pediatrics than measles vaccine or vitamin D.” -- Benjamin Spock
TODAY’S NUMBER: 2,130 -- record-setting streak of consecutive games played by Lou Gehrig, “The Iron Horse” of the New York Yankees, which ended when he benched himself for poor play on this day in 1939. Cal Ripken Jr. surpassed Gehrig’s consecutive games record in 1995.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 27) and full moon (May 5).
