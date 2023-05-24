Today is the 144th day of 2023 and the 66th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Queen Victoria (1819-1901), British monarch; Bob Dylan (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Patti LaBelle (1944- ), singer-songwriter; Priscilla Presley (1945- ), actress; Kristin Scott Thomas (1960- ), actress; John C. Reilly (1965- ), actor; Tracy McGrady (1979- ), basketball player; Joey Logano (1990- ), race car driver.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1864, a telegram containing the 16,543-word Nevada Constitution arrived in Washington, D.C. after being sent two days earlier from Carson City, Nevada. It is thought to be the longest telegram ever sent, at a cost of $4,313.27.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1964, a riot erupted at the National Stadium in Lima, Peru, after a referee’s call during a soccer match between Peru and Argentina. More than 300 fans were killed, and more than 500 were injured.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Nothing is boring except to people who aren’t really paying attention.” -- Michael Chabon, “Summerland”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 14,680 — the total weight, in tons, of the Brooklyn Bridge.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (May 19) and first quarter moon (May 27).
