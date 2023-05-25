Today is the 145th day of 2023 and the 67th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bill “Bojangles” Robinson (1878-1949), dancer/actor; Gene Tunney (1897-1978), boxer; Robert Ludlum (1927-2001), author; Raymond Carver (1938-1988), author; Ian McKellen (1939- ), actor; Frank Oz (1944- ), puppeteer/film director; Mike Myers (1963- ), actor; Anne Heche (1969-2022), actress; Octavia Spencer (1970- ), actress; Cillian Murphy (1976- ), actor; Roman Reigns (1985- ), wrestler; Aly Raisman (1994- ), gymnast.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1986, an estimated 5 million people in the United States joined hands to form a human chain in support of the Hands Across America charity campaign. The event raised $31 million to combat hunger and homelessness.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1935, just a week before playing in his last major league game, Babe Ruth went 4-for-4 with three home runs, including his major league record 714th, in an 11-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Forbes Field.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “People seem not to see that their opinion of the world is also a confession of character.” -- Ralph Waldo Emerson, “The Conduct of Life”
TODAY’S NUMBER: $4.7 billion -- domestic box office gross (as of mid-May 2023), adjusted for inflation, of the 12 original film releases of the “Star Wars” movie franchise.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (May 19) and first quarter moon (May 27).
