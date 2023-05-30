Today is the 150th day of 2023 and the 72nd day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mel Blanc (1908-1989), voice actor; Benny Goodman (1909-1986), bandleader; Joseph Stein (1912-2010), playwright; Gale Sayers (1943-2020), football player; Wynonna Judd (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Tom Morello (1964- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Billy Donovan (1965- ), basketball coach; Idina Menzel (1971- ), singer/actress; Manny Ramirez (1972- ), baseball player; Clint Bowyer (1979- ), race car driver/sportscaster.
TODAY’S FACT: Abraham Lincoln’s only surviving son, Robert Todd Lincoln, then 79 years old, was present at the Lincoln Memorial dedication ceremony in 1922.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2021, Helio Castroneves won the Indianapolis 500 with a record time of 2 hours, 37 minutes, 19 seconds.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Thought hard about this next line / Pretty sure it’s true. / If you take a step towards freedom / It’ll take two steps towards you.” — Tom Morello, “Maximum Firepower”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 36 — Doric columns in the Lincoln Memorial, one for each state that had been admitted to the Union at the time of Lincoln’s death, including those that had seceded.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (May 27) and full moon (June 3).
