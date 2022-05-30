151st day of 2022 and the 73rd day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Walt Whitman (1819-1892), poet/journalist; Pope Pius XI (1857-1939); Norman Vincent Peale (1898-1993), religious leader/author; Clint Eastwood (1930- ), actor/director; Johnny Paycheck (1938-2003), singer-songwriter; Joe Namath (1943- ), football player; John Bonham (1948-1980), drummer; Tom Berenger (1949- ), actor; Lea Thompson (1961- ), actress; Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels (1964- ), rapper/producer; Brooke Shields (1965- ), actress; Archie Panjabi (1972- ), actress; Colin Farrell (1976- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Copyright laws established in 1998 state that copyright protections last for the lifetime of the author, plus an additional 70 years.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1937, New York Giants pitcher Carl Hubbell’s 24-game winning streak came to an end with a 10-3 loss to the Brooklyn Robins.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The art of art, the glory of expression, is simplicity. Nothing is better than simplicity, and the sunlight of letters is simplicity.” -- Walt Whitman, “Leaves of Grass”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 2.6 -- diameter (in miles) of the widest tornado in recorded history, an EF5 tornado that struck El Reno, Oklahoma, on this day in 2013.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (May 30) and first quarter moon (June 7).
