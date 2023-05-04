Today is the 124th day of 2023 and the 46th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Horace Mann (1796-1859), educator; Jane Jacobs (1916-2006), author/activist; Hosni Mubarak (1928-2020), president of Egypt; Audrey Hepburn (1929-1993), actress/UNICEF ambassador; Roberta Peters (1930-2017), opera singer; Dick Dale (1937-2019), guitarist; George Will (1941- ), journalist/author; Randy Travis (1959- ), singer-songwriter; Will Arnett (1970- ), actor; Erin Andrews (1978- ), sportscaster; Lance Bass (1979- ), singer; Rory McIlroy (1989- ), golfer.
TODAY’S FACT: About 14.29 million Americans were members of a labor union in 2022.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1963, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Bob Shaw set the major league record for balks in a game, with six balks in a 7-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Let us not be content to wait and see what will happen, but give us the determination to make the right things happen.” — Horace Mann
TODAY’S NUMBER: 5 million — copies of Life magazine sold in two days, when the magazine published an excerpt from Ernest Hemingway’s “The Old Man and the Sea” on Sept. 1, 1952. Widely considered Hemingway’s finest work, the novel was awarded the Pulitzer Prize on this day in 1953.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 27) and full moon (May 5).
