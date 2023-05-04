Today is the 125th day of 2023 and the 47th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Soren Kierkegaard (1813-1855), philosopher; Karl Marx (1818-1883), philosopher; Nellie Bly (1864-1922), journalist; Tyrone Power (1914-1958), actor; Michael Palin (1943- ), actor/comedian; John Rhys-Davies (1944- ), actor; Brian Williams (1959- ), TV journalist; Craig David (1981- ), singer-songwriter; Henry Cavill (1983- ), actor; Adele (1988- ), singer-songwriter; Chris Brown (1989- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: Composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky was the guest conductor at the grand opening of New York’s Carnegie Hall (then called the Music Hall) on this day in 1891.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1973, Secretariat won the Kentucky Derby with a time of 1:59:40, a record that still stands.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Most men pursue pleasure with such breathless haste that they hurry past it.” -- Soren Kierkegaard
TODAY’S NUMBER: 21 -- perfect games (as of April 2023) thrown by major league pitchers in baseball’s modern era. A perfect game is one in which no opposing player reaches base. Cy Young of the Boston Red Sox became the first pitcher to accomplish the feat on this day in 1904.
TODAY’S MOON: Full moon (May 5).
