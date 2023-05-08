Today is the 128th day of 2023 and the 50th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Harry S. Truman (1884-1972), 33rd U.S. president; David Attenborough (1926- ), TV personality/environmentalist; Don Rickles (1926-2017), comedian/actor; Thomas Pynchon (1937- ), author; Ricky Nelson (1940-1985), singer-songwriter; Toni Tennille (1940- ), singer-songwriter; Mike D’Antoni (1951- ), basketball coach; Bill Cowher (1957- ), football coach/analyst; Lovie Smith (1958- ), football coach; Enrique Iglesias (1975- ), singer-songwriter; Stephen Amell (1981- ), actor; Adrian Gonzalez (1982- ), baseball player.
TODAY’S FACT: Pharmacist John Pemberton sold the first Coca-Cola soft drink on this day in 1886.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1978, Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler became the first climbers to ascend Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I have found the best way to give advice to your children is to find out what they want and then advise them to do it.” -- Harry Truman
TODAY’S NUMBER: 418,500 -- total U.S. military and civilian deaths in World War II, according to the National WWII Museum.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (May 5) and last quarter moon (May 12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.