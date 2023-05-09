Today is the 129th day of 2023 and the 51st day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Brown (1800-1859), abolitionist; J.M. Barrie (1860-1937), author/playwright; Howard Carter (1874-1939), archaeologist; Mike Wallace (1918-2012), journalist; James L. Brooks (1940- ), director/producer; Candice Bergen (1946- ), actress; Billy Joel (1949- ), singer-songwriter/pianist; Tony Gwynn (1960-2014), baseball player; Rosario Dawson (1979- ), actress; Prince Fielder (1984- ), baseball player.
TODAY’S FACT: When Federal Communications Commission Chairman Newton Minow described network TV programming as a “vast wasteland” during a speech on this day in 1961, the top-rated shows in the United States were “Gunsmoke,” “Wagon Train” and “Have Gun -- Will Travel.”
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1984, the Chicago White Sox finally defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 in a 25-inning game that had been suspended from the day before. It was the longest timed game in Major League Baseball history to date, at 8 hours and 6 minutes.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “We never understand how little we need in this world until we know the loss of it.” -- J.M. Barrie, “Margaret Ogilvy”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 27 -- current member nations in the European Union. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Moldova, Albania, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Turkey are candidates for membership.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (May 5) and last quarter moon (May 12).
