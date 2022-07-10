Today is the 192nd day of 2022 and the 21st day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Quincy Adams (1767-1848), sixth U.S. president; E.B. White (1899-1985), author; Yul Brynner (1920-1985), actor; David Kelly (1929-2012), actor; Giorgio Armani (1934- ), fashion designer; Leon Spinks (1953-2021), boxer; Sela Ward (1956- ), actress; Suzanne Vega (1959- ), singer-songwriter; Jeff Corwin (1967- ), naturalist/TV personality; Lil’ Kim (1974- ), rapper; Patrick Peterson (1990- ), football player; Alessia Cara (1996- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: William Howard Taft, who was sworn in as chief justice of the United States on this day in 1921, is the only person in history to serve as both chief justice and president of the United States.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1914, Babe Ruth made his major league debut, pitching seven innings for the Boston Red Sox in a 4-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “A despot doesn’t fear eloquent writers preaching freedom -- he fears a drunken poet who may crack a joke that will take hold.” -- E.B. White
TODAY’S NUMBER: 18 -- documented duels between 1798 and 1845 at the site known as the Heights of Weehawken in New Jersey, where the Burr-Hamilton duel took place.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 6) and full moon (July 13).
