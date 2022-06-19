Today is the 171st day of 2022 and the 93rd day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lillian Hellman (1905-1984), playwright; Errol Flynn (1909-1959), actor; Chet Atkins (1924-2001), singer-songwriter; Audie Murphy (1925-1971), war hero/actor; Martin Landau (1928-2017), actor; Brian Wilson (1942- ), musician/singer-songwriter; Anne Murray (1945- ), singer; Bob Vila (1946- ), handyman/TV personality; Lionel Richie (1949- ), singer-songwriter; John Goodman (1952- ), actor; Nicole Kidman (1967- ), actress; Robert Rodriguez (1968- ), filmmaker; Christopher Mintz-Plasse (1989- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Western Argentina is home to Aconcagua Mountain, the highest peak in the Western Hemisphere, with an altitude of 22,834 feet.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali was convicted of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be inducted into the armed forces. The Supreme Court overturned Ali’s conviction in 1971.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “It’s a sad day when you find out that it’s not accident or time or fortune, but just yourself that kept things from you.” -- Lillian Hellman
TODAY’S NUMBER: 2 -- Grammy Award wins for the Beach Boys. The group, which formed in 1961 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, won the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001 and the Best Historical Album award in 2013 for its “The Smile Sessions” boxed set.
