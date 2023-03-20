Today is the 79th day of 2023 and the first day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Henrik Ibsen (1828-1906), poet/playwright; B.F. Skinner (1904-1990), psychologist; Ozzie Nelson (1906-1975), actor/bandleader; Carl Reiner (1922-2020), comedy writer/director/actor; Fred Rogers (1928-2003), TV personality; Hal Linden (1931- ), actor; Pat Riley (1945- ), basketball coach/executive; Bobby Orr (1948- ), hockey player; William Hurt (1950-2022), actor; Spike Lee (1957- ), filmmaker; Holly Hunter (1958- ), actress; Kathy Ireland (1963- ), model/actress; David Thewlis (1963- ), actor; Michael Rapaport (1970- ), actor; Chester Bennington (1976-2017), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: The constitution of Japan, adopted in 1947, forbids the country from participating in wars.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1934, Mildred “Babe” Didrikson pitched one inning of exhibition baseball for the Philadelphia Athletics in a game against the Brooklyn Dodgers. She allowed one walk and no hits.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I think Black people have to be in control of their own image because film is a powerful medium. We can’t just sit back and let other people define our existence.” -- Spike Lee
TODAY’S NUMBER: 542 -- length (in feet) of the USS Langley, commissioned on this day in 1922 as the first U.S. Navy aircraft carrier. The USS Gerald R. Ford, a supercarrier commissioned into the Navy’s fleet in 2017, is 1,106 feet long.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (March 14) and new moon (March 21).
