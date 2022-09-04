Today is the 248th day of 2022 and the 77th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jesse James (1847-1882), legendary outlaw; Arthur Nielsen (1897-1980), market researcher; Darryl F. Zanuck (1902-1979), film producer; John Cage (1912-1992), composer; Bob Newhart (1929- ), comedian/actor; Raquel Welch (1940- ), actress/model; Werner Herzog (1942- ), filmmaker; Freddie Mercury (1946-1991), singer-songwriter; Cathy Guisewite (1950- ), cartoonist; Michael Keaton (1951- ), actor; Rose McGowan (1973- ), actress; Elena Delle Donne (1989- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1957, Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road,” a defining novel of the postwar generation, was published by Viking Press.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1960, boxer Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) won the gold medal in light heavyweight boxing at the Olympic Games in Rome.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I’m fascinated by the notion of civilization as a thin layer of ice resting upon a deep ocean of darkness and chaos.” - Werner Herzog
TODAY’S NUMBER: 12 -- colonies represented at the First Continental Congress in 1774. Georgia declined to send delegates.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Sept. 3) and full moon (Sept. 10).
