Today is the 284th day of 2022 and the 20th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Steve Young (1961- ), football player; Joan Cusack (1962- ), actress; Artie Lange (1967- ), comedian; Jane Krakowski (1968- ), actress; Justin Lin (1971- ), film director; Emily Deschanel (1976- ), actress; Matt Bomer (1977- ), actor; Michelle Trachtenberg (1985- ), actress; Michelle Wie (1989- ), golfer.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1910, Theodore Roosevelt became the first president (he was a former president at the time) to fly in an airplane, at Kinloch Field in St. Louis. He rode as a passenger for a four-minute flight in a plane built by the Wright Brothers.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1890, John Owen ran the first recorded 100-yard dash that broke 10 seconds.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.’” — Eleanor Roosevelt
TODAY’S NUMBER: 17 — age of Anthony Michael Hall when he was hired as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” in 1985, making him the show’s youngest cast member ever.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 9) and last quarter moon (Oct. 17).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.