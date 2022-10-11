Today is the 285th day of 2022 and the 21st day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dick Gregory (1932-2017), comedian/author; Tony Kubek (1935- ), broadcaster/baseball player; Sam Moore (1935- ), singer-songwriter; Luciano Pavarotti (1935-2007), opera singer; Chris Wallace (1947- ), TV journalist; Hugh Jackman (1968- ), actor; Kirk Cameron (1970- ), actor; Marion Jones (1975- ), track and field athlete; Bode Miller (1977- ), Olympic skier; Josh Hutcherson (1992- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: The United Nations Population Fund estimated that the world’s population reached 7 billion at the end of October 2011, but according to U.S. Census Bureau demographers, that number was not reached until four months later.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2003, Michael Schumacher won his sixth Formula One Drivers’ championship, breaking a record held for 47 years by Juan Manuel Fangio.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “One of the very best things about life is the way we must regularly stop whatever it is we are doing and devote our attention to eating.” -- Luciano Pavarotti
TODAY’S NUMBER: 42 -- the Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe and Everything, according to Douglas Adams’ comedy science fiction novel “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” published on this day in 1979.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 9) and last quarter moon (Oct. 17).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.