Today is the 119th day of 2023 and the 41st day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Randolph Hearst (1863-1951), publisher/politician; Thomas Beecham (1879-1961), orchestra conductor; Duke Ellington (1899-1974), jazz musician; Dale Earnhardt (1951-2001), race car driver; Jerry Seinfeld (1954- ), comedian; Daniel Day-Lewis (1957- ), actor; Michelle Pfeiffer (1958- ), actress; Andre Agassi (1970- ), tennis player; Uma Thurman (1970- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Daniel Day-Lewis is the only actor in history to win the Academy Award for best actor in a leading role three times.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2015, the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox played the first zero-attendance Major League Baseball game. Fans were not allowed to attend due to violent protests in Baltimore.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Being a good husband is like being a stand-up comic. You need 10 years before you can call yourself a beginner.” -- Jerry Seinfeld
TODAY’S NUMBER: 19 -- age of Joan of Arc at the time of her death.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 27) and full moon (May 5).
