Today is the 98th day of 2023 and the 20th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robin Wright (1966- ), actress; Patricia Arquette (1968- ), actress; Katee Sackhoff (1980- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Physicist Heike Kamerlingh Onnes discovered superconductivity during experiments with mercury wire immersed in liquid helium on this day in 1911.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1975, Frank Robinson of the Cleveland Indians made his debut as Major League Baseball’s first African American manager. Robinson also continued to play for the team, hitting a home run in his first at-bat.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Education is, quite simply, peace-building by another name. It is the most effective form of defense spending there is.” — Kofi Annan
TODAY’S NUMBER: 755 — career home runs for Hank Aaron, second only to Barry Bonds’ all-time record of 762. Aaron hit his 715th career home run on this day in 1974, breaking the record previously held by Babe Ruth.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (April 5) and last quarter moon (April 13).
