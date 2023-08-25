Today is the 238th day of 2023 and the 67th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lee de Forest (1873-1961), inventor; Albert Sabin (1906-1993), microbiologist; Mother Teresa (1910-1997), missionary; Ben Bradlee (1921-2014), journalist; Irving Levine (1922-2009), journalist; Will Shortz (1952- ), crossword editor; Branford Marsalis (1960- ), musician; Melissa McCarthy (1970- ), actress; Macaulay Culkin (1980- ), actor; Chris Pine (1980- ), actor; John Mulaney (1982- ), actor/comedian; David Price (1985- ), baseball player; James Harden (1989- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: Lee de Forest invented the Audion tube, which amplified weak electronic signals and made broadcast radio possible.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1939, announcer Red Barber called the first Major League Baseball game to be broadcast on television.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “In my 20s, I used to cry about why I wasn’t thinner or prettier, but I want to add that I also used to cry about things like, ‘I wish my hair would grow faster. I wish I had different shoes ...’ I was an idiot ... It’s a decade of tears.” -- Melissa McCarthy
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1,550 — strategic nuclear warheads the United States and Russia are permitted to have deployed according to the terms of the New START treaty signed in 2010.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Aug. 24) and full moon (Aug. 30).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.