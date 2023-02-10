Today is the 42nd day of 2023 and the 53rd day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Thomas Edison (1847-1931), inventor; Max Baer (1909-1959), boxer; Eva Gabor (1919-1995), actress; Leslie Nielsen (1926-2010), actor; Mary Quant (1934- ), fashion designer; Burt Reynolds (1936-2018), actor; Sheryl Crow (1962- ), singer-songwriter; Jennifer Aniston (1969- ), actress; Damian Lewis (1971- ), actor; Kelly Rowland (1981- ), singer; Natalie Dormer (1982- ), actress; Khalid (1998- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1970, Japan successfully launched its first satellite, becoming the world’s fourth space power after the Soviet Union in 1957, the United States in 1958 and France in 1965.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1990, Buster Douglas knocked out undisputed heavyweight champion and 42-1 betting favorite Mike Tyson in the 10th round of their match in Tokyo, completing one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I saw no reason why childhood shouldn’t last forever. So I created clothes that worked and moved and allowed people to run, to jump, to leap, to retain their precious freedom.” -- Mary Quant
TODAY’S NUMBER: 21 -- age at which Thomas Edison applied for his first patent, for an “Electric Vote Recorder.”
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Feb. 5) and last quarter moon (Feb. 13).
