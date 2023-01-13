Today is the 14th day of 2023 and the 25th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Benedict Arnold (1741-1801), American soldier/traitor; Albert Schweitzer (1875-1965), theologian/physician; Hal Roach (1892-1992), film and TV producer; John Dos Passos (1896-1970), author; Andy Rooney (1919-2011), writer/TV commentator; Faye Dunaway (1941- ), actress; Shannon Lucid (1943- ), astronaut; Lawrence Kasdan (1949- ), filmmaker; Steven Soderbergh (1963- ), filmmaker; Shepard Smith (1964- ), TV journalist; LL Cool J (1968- ), rapper/actor; Jason Bateman (1969- ), actor; Dave Grohl (1969- ), singer-songwriter; Grant Gustin (1990- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1943 meeting in Casablanca marked the first time a U.S. president traveled by airplane while in office and the first time a president left the country’s soil during wartime.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1973, the undefeated Miami Dolphins completed the only perfect season in NFL history, defeating the Washington Redskins 14-7 in Super Bowl VII.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “A novel is a commodity that fulfills a certain need; people need to buy daydreams like they need to buy ice cream or aspirin or gin. They even need to buy a pinch of intellectual catnip now and then to liven up their thoughts ...” -- John Dos Passos
TODAY’S NUMBER: 36.7 million -- estimated population of Morocco in 2022.
TODAY’S MOON: Last quarter moon (Jan. 14).
