Today is the 182nd day of 2023 and the 11th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Amantine-Lucile-Aurore Dupin aka George Sand (1804-1876), author; Walter Francis White (1893-1955), NAACP leader; Estee Lauder (1906-2004), cosmetics company co-founder; Jamie Farr (1934- ), actor; Sydney Pollack (1934-2008), filmmaker; Dan Aykroyd (1952- ), actor; Diana, Princess of Wales (1961-1997); Carl Lewis (1961- ), Olympic athlete; Pamela Anderson (1967- ), actress; Missy Elliott (1971- ), rapper; Claire Forlani (1972- ), actress; Liv Tyler (1977- ), actress; Nelson Cruz (1980- ), baseball player.
TODAY’S FACT: The International Criminal Court, established on this day in 2002, is an independent institution and is not part of the United Nations.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1903, the first Tour de France bicycle race began in Paris. Of the 60 cyclists who began the nearly 2,500-kilometer race, only 21 finished, including champion Maurice Garin.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Guard well within yourself that treasure, kindness. Know how to give without hesitation, how to lose without regret, how to acquire without meanness.” — George Sand
TODAY’S NUMBER: $150 — approximate price (in U.S. dollars) of the first Sony Walkman portable cassette player when it went on sale in Japan on this day in 1979.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (June 26) and full moon (July 3).
