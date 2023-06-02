Today is the 154th day of 2023 and the 76th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jefferson Davis (1808-1889), president of the Confederate States of America; Raoul Dufy (1877-1953), artist; Tony Curtis (1925-2010), actor; Allen Ginsberg (1926-1997), poet; Chuck Barris (1929-2017), game show host; Raul Castro (1931- ), president of Cuba; Larry McMurtry (1936-2021), author; Curtis Mayfield (1942-1999), singer-songwriter/musician; Anderson Cooper (1967- ), TV journalist; John Hodgman (1971- ), author/actor; Rafael Nadal (1986- ), tennis player; Yordano Ventura (1991-2017), baseball player.
TODAY’S FACT: According to the results of the 1860 census, the slave population outnumbered the free population in two states: Mississippi and South Carolina.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1888, the comic baseball poem “Casey at the Bat,” by Ernest Lawrence Thayer, was published in the San Francisco Examiner.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Life makes everybody strange, if you keep living long enough.” -- Larry McMurtry, “Lonesome Dove”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 25 -- length, in feet, of the tether attaching Edward H. White II to the Gemini spacecraft during the first U.S. spacewalk.
TODAY’S MOON: Full moon (June 3).
