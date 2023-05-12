Today is the 133rd day of 2023 and the 55th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bea Arthur (1922-2009), actress; Harvey Keitel (1939- ), actor; Ritchie Valens (1941-1959), singer-songwriter; Stevie Wonder (1950- ), singer-songwriter/pianist; Stephen Colbert (1964- ), TV personality; Darius Rucker (1966- ), singer-songwriter; Barry Zito (1978- ), baseball player; Lena Dunham (1986- ), actress; Robert Pattinson (1986- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Mehmet Ali Agca returned to the Vatican on Dec. 27, 2014, to lay flowers at the tomb of Pope John Paul II, the man he had attempted to assassinate 33 years earlier. His request to meet Pope Francis was denied.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1995, Alison Hargreaves of Great Britain became the first woman to scale Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen or the help of Sherpas.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “If you don’t give power to the words that people throw at you to hurt you, they don’t hurt you anymore. And you actually have power over those people.” — Stephen Colbert
TODAY’S NUMBER: 161,951 — total salary (in British pounds) of the British prime minister in 2023 (around $200,839). The salary of the president of the United States is $408,000.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 12) and new moon (May 19).
