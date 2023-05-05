Today is the 126th day of 2023 and the 48th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: ; Orson Welles (1915-1985), actor/director; Willie Mays (1931- ), baseball player; Bob Seger (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Tony Blair (1953- ), British prime minister; George Clooney (1961- ), actor; Martin Brodeur (1972- ), hockey player; Adrianne Palicki (1983- ), actress; Gabourey Sidibe (1983- ), actress; Chris Paul (1985- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: Tony Blair was the first British prime minister in more than 150 years to have a child with his wife while in office.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1954, Roger Bannister, a 25-year-old British medical student, became the first person to run a mile in less than four minutes.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Our memory has no guarantees at all, and yet we bow more often than is objectively justified to the compulsion to believe what it says.” -- Sigmund Freud, “The Interpretation of Dreams”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 3:43.13 -- current world record time (minutes:seconds) in the mile run, set by Moroccan runner Hicham El Guerrouj in 1999.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (May 5) and last quarter moon (May 12).
