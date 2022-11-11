Today is the 316th day of 2022 and the 52nd day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Elizabeth Cady Stanton (1815-1902), activist; Auguste Rodin (1840-1917), sculptor; Harry A. Blackmun (1908-1999), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Grace Kelly (1929-1982), actress/princess of Monaco; Booker T. Jones (1944- ), musician; Al Michaels (1944- ), sportscaster; Neil Young (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Megan Mullally (1958- ), actress; Nadia Comaneci (1961- ), gymnast; Ryan Gosling (1980- ), actor; Anne Hathaway (1982- ), actress; Russell Westbrook (1988- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: Grace Kelly’s movies were banned in Monaco by order of her husband, Prince Rainier III.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1993, Royce Gracie, a 178-pound jiujitsu black belt from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, defeated 216-pound kickboxer Gerard Gordeau to win the first Ultimate Fighting Championship.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I am always busy, which is perhaps the chief reason why I am always well.” -- Elizabeth Cady Stanton
TODAY’S NUMBER: 20 -- cases of dynamite used by the Oregon Highway Division in an attempt to remove a sperm whale carcass from a beach in Florence, Oregon, on this day in 1970. The explosion sent whale parts flying over 800 feet away.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Nov. 8) and last quarter moon (Nov. 16).
