Today is the 310th day of 2022 and the 46th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Charles Dow (1851-1902), economist/journalist; John Philip Sousa (1854-1932), composer; James Naismith (1861-1939), inventor of basketball; Zig Ziglar (1926-2012), author; Mike Nichols (1931-2014), filmmaker; Sally Field (1946- ), actress; Glenn Frey (1948-2016), singer-songwriter; Ethan Hawke (1970- ), actor; Rebecca Romijn (1972- ), model/actress; Pat Tillman (1976-2004), football player; Emma Stone (1988- ), actress; Bowen Yang (1990- ), actor/comedian.
TODAY’S FACT: “Meet the Press,” which is the longest-running television series in history and is still on the air, began in 1945 as a radio show called “American Mercury Presents: Meet the Press.”
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1869, Rutgers College defeated Princeton University (then known as the College of New Jersey) by the score of 6-4 in the first modern intercollegiate football game.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Of course motivation is not permanent. But then, neither is bathing; but it is something you should do on a regular basis.” -- Zig Ziglar, “Raising Positive Kids in a Negative World”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 6 -- years in the term for which Jefferson Davis was elected to serve as president. The Civil War ended before his term expired.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 31) and full moon (Nov. 8).
