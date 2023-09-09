Today is the 252nd day of 2023 and the 81st day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Leo Tolstoy (1828-1910), author; Harland David “Colonel” Sanders (1890-1980), businessman; Cliff Robertson (1923-2011), actor; Otis Redding (1941-1967), singer-songwriter; Joe Theismann (1949- ), sportscaster/football player; Hugh Grant (1960- ), actor; Bob Stoops (1960- ), football coach; Adam Sandler (1966- ), comedian/actor; Eric Stonestreet (1971- ), actor; Michael Buble (1975- ), singer; Michelle Williams (1980- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: California did not go through a formal period as a U.S. territory. It quickly achieved the 60,000 residents required for statehood, due to the Gold Rush.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1965, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax threw a perfect game against the Chicago Cubs.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Now that I’m a parent, I understand why my father was in a bad mood a lot.” — Adam Sandler
TODAY’S NUMBER: 7 — times that Sophia Behrs, wife of Russian author Leo Tolstoy, rewrote by hand the complete manuscript of “War and Peace” between 1865 and 1869 as Tolstoy revised the novel before publication.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Sept. 6) and new moon (Sept. 14).
