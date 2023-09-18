Today is the 261st day of 2023 and the 90th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Samuel Johnson (1709-1784), author/lexicographer; Greta Garbo (1905-1990), actress; Agnes de Mille (1905-1993), dancer/choreographer; Joe Kubert (1926-2012), writer/illustrator/educator; Scotty Bowman (1933- ), hockey coach; Fred Willard (1933-2020), actor/comedian; Frankie Avalon (1940- ), singer; Rick Pitino (1952- ), basketball coach; James Gandolfini (1961-2013), actor; Aisha Tyler (1970- ), actress; Lance Armstrong (1971- ), cyclist; Jada Pinkett Smith (1971- ), actress; Jason Sudeikis (1975- ), actor/comedian.
TODAY’S FACT: In 2009, the final episode of the soap opera “Guiding Light” aired, ending its 72-year broadcast run on radio and TV.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1999, Sammy Sosa became the first Major League Baseball player to hit 60 home runs in two seasons.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “ What is written without effort is in general read without pleasure.” — Samuel Johnson
TODAY’S NUMBER: $1 billion — donation pledged “to United Nations causes” by media mogul Ted Turner on this day in 1997. Turner’s United Nations Foundation donated its billionth dollar in 2006, $600 million of which came from Turner himself.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 14) and first quarter moon (Sept. 22).
