Today is the 113th day of 2023 and the 35th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: James Buchanan (1791-1868), 15th U.S. president; Max Planck (1858-1947), physicist; Shirley Temple Black (1928-2014), actress/diplomat; Roy Orbison (1936-1988), singer-songwriter; Lee Majors (1939- ), actor; Sandra Dee (1942-2005), actress; Tony Atlas (1954- ), wrestler/bodybuilder; Michael Moore (1954- ), filmmaker; George Lopez (1961- ), comedian/TV personality; John Cena (1977- ), wrestler/actor; John Oliver (1977- ), actor/comedian; Dev Patel (1990- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: An estimated 500 hours of video is uploaded to YouTube.com every minute. The first video on the site, an 18-second clip entitled “Me at the Zoo,” was uploaded on this day in 2005.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1954, Milwaukee Braves rookie Hank Aaron hit his first major-league home run.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Experiment is the only means of knowledge at our disposal. Everything else is poetry, imagination.” -- Max Planck
TODAY’S NUMBER: 77 -- days that “New Coke,” introduced on this day in 1985, was on the market before Coca-Cola reintroduced the soft drink’s original formula, under the name “Coca-Cola Classic.”
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (April 19) and first quarter moon (April 27).
