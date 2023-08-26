Today is the 239th day of 2023 and the 68th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel (1770-1831), philosopher; Theodore Dreiser (1871-1945), novelist; Man Ray (1890-1976), artist/filmmaker; Lyndon B. Johnson (1908-1973), 36th U.S. president; Ira Levin (1929-2007), author/playwright; Alice Coltrane (1937-2007), jazz musician; Paul Reubens (1952-2023), actor; Cesar Millan (1969- ), dog trainer; Chandra Wilson (1969- ), actress; Sarah Chalke (1976- ), actress; Aaron Paul (1979- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: The Valles Marineris canyon system on Mars, also known as the Mars Grand Canyon, stretches for 2,500 miles and is up to 4 miles deep.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1982, Oakland A’s left fielder Rickey Henderson stole his 119th base of the year, setting a new single-season record. He went on to steal three more bases by the end of the game and finished the season with 130 stolen bases, a record that still stands.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “You’re creating -- it comes from the heart, the spirit, the soul. You’re not manufacturing somebody else’s plan, somebody else’s blueprint, somebody else’s idea that’s not yours. ... It comes from within you.” — Alice Coltrane
TODAY’S NUMBER: 43,129,566 — votes cast for Lyndon B. Johnson in the 1964 presidential election. Johnson won 61.1% of the popular vote over his opponent, Republican Sen. Barry Goldwater of Arizona, in the most lopsided win since James Monroe’s reelection in 1820.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Aug. 24) and full moon (Aug. 30).
