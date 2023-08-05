Today is the 218th day of 2023 and the 47th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alfred, Lord Tennyson (1809-1892), poet; Alexander Fleming (1881-1955), biologist/pharmacologist; Lucille Ball (1911-1989), actress/comedian; Robert Mitchum (1917-1997), actor; Andy Warhol (1928-1987), artist/filmmaker; Michelle Yeoh (1962- ), actress; David Robinson (1965- ), basketball player; Mike Greenberg (1967- ), sportscaster; M. Night Shyamalan (1970- ), filmmaker; Vera Farmiga (1973- ), actress; Max Kellerman (1973- ), sportscaster.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1991, CERN computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee published the first website and webpage, which offered information about the World Wide Web project.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1963, Philadelphia’s NBA team changed its name from the Nationals to the 76ers.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “A lie which is all a lie may be met and fought with outright, / But a lie which is part a truth is a harder matter to fight.” — Alfred, Lord Tennyson, “The Grandmother”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 4,862 — ring count of Prometheus, a bristlecone pine tree cut down for research purposes on this day in 1964 by U.S. Forest Service personnel in eastern Nevada. Scientists believe the tree may have been more than 5,000 years old, making it the oldest non-clonal organism ever discovered.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 1) and last quarter moon (Aug. 8).
