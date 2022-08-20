Today is the 233rd day of 2022 and the 62nd day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1858, senatorial candidates Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas held the first of their seven debates.
In 1863, pro-Confederate guerillas led by William Quantrill raided the pro-Union town of Lawrence, Kansas, killing more than 150 men and boys.
In 1911, an employee stole the “Mona Lisa” from the Louvre in Paris. It was recovered two years later.
In 1959, Hawaii was admitted as the 50th U.S. state.
In 1991, a coup by Communist hard-liners in the Soviet Union collapsed on the third day.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William “Count” Basie (1904-1984), musician; Wilt Chamberlain (1936-1999), basketball player; Kenny Rogers (1938-2020), singer-songwriter; Peter Weir (1944- ), film director; Joe Strummer (1952-2002), musician; Kim Cattrall (1956- ), actress; Carrie-Anne Moss (1967- ), actress; Sergey Brin (1973- ), Google co-founder; Kelis (1979- ), singer; Usain Bolt (1986- ), Olympic sprinter; Hayden Panettiere (1989- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Digital scans of the “Mona Lisa” in 2007 revealed that da Vinci had originally given his subject eyebrows and more prominent eyelashes, which had faded over time or had been lost to restoration efforts.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1947, the first National Little League Tournament (later renamed the Little League World Series) was held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, featuring only local teams. The Williamsport team defeated the team from Lock Haven by a score of 16-7.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Growing older is not upsetting; being perceived as old is.” — Kenny Rogers
TODAY’S NUMBER: 6 million — people who view Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” at the Louvre in Paris annually.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Aug. 18) and new moon (Aug. 27).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.