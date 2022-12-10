Today is the 345th day of 2022 and the 81st day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Hector Berlioz (1803-1869), composer; Fiorello La Guardia (1882-1947), New York City mayor; Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (1918-2008), novelist/dissident; Rita Moreno (1931- ), actress; John Kerry (1943- ), U.S. secretary of state; Teri Garr (1944- ), actress; Mo’Nique (1967- ), actress; Mos Def (1973- ), actor/rapper; Hailee Steinfeld (1996- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Apollo 17 set records for the longest lunar surface exploration and the most lunar material collected.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1981, Muhammad Ali fought in his final boxing match, losing a unanimous decision to Trevor Berbick.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Not everything has a name. Some things lead us into a realm beyond words ... By means of art we are sometimes sent -- dimly, briefly -- revelations unattainable by reason.” -- Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
TODAY’S NUMBER: $17.3 billion -- total (in principal) lost by clients in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme. $48 billion more was lost in fictitious profits.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Dec. 7) and last quarter moon (Dec. 16).
