Today is the 359th day of 2022 and the fifth day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jimmy Buffett (1946- ), singer-songwriter; Sissy Spacek (1949- ), actress; Karl Rove (1950- ), political strategist; Annie Lennox (1954- ), singer-songwriter; Rickey Henderson (1958- ), baseball player; Justin Trudeau (1971- ), prime minister of Canada.
TODAY’S FACT: Americans spent $204.5 billion shopping online during the holiday season in 2021.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1989, former New York Yankees player and manager Billy Martin died in an automobile accident.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Though it is little that one woman can do, still I crave the privilege of doing it.” -- Clara Barton
TODAY’S NUMBER: 50 million -- units sold of Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” making it the best-selling single of all time, according to Guinness World Records. The song debuted on Crosby’s weekly radio program, “The Kraft Music Hall,” on this day in 1941.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Dec. 23) and first quarter moon (Dec. 29).
