Today is the 43rd day of 2023 and the 54th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Charles Darwin (1809-1882), scientist; Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865), 16th U.S. president; Omar Bradley (1893-1981), U.S. Army general; Lorne Greene (1915-1987), actor; Franco Zeffirelli (1923-2019), director; Bill Russell (1934-2022), basketball player; Judy Blume (1938- ), author; Arsenio Hall (1956- ), actor/comedian; Josh Brolin (1968- ), actor; Darren Aronofsky (1969- ), filmmaker; Christina Ricci (1980- ), actress; Brad Keselowski (1984- ), race car driver.
TODAY’S FACT: Charles Darwin replaced Charles Dickens on Britain’s 10-pound note in 2000, reportedly in part because Darwin’s beard would make forgery more difficult.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1878, Harvard baseball player Frederick Thayer received a patent for the catcher’s mask.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “It’s not just the books under fire now that worry me. It is the books that will never be written.” - Judy Blume
TODAY’S NUMBER: 18 -- months of formal education for Abraham Lincoln during his youth. Lincoln never attended college.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Feb. 5) and last quarter moon (Feb. 13).
