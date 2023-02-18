Today is the 50th day of 2023 and the 61st day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jeff Daniels (1955- ), actor; Roger Goodell (1959- ), NFL commissioner; Seal (1963- ), singer-songwriter; Jonathan Lethem (1964- ), author; Benicio Del Toro (1967- ), actor; Jeff Kinney (1971- ), cartoonist/children’s author; David Mazouz (2001- ), actor; Millie Bobby Brown (2004- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: The hottest planet in the solar system is Venus, with an average surface temperature of 867 degrees Fahrenheit.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1995, Sterling Marlin became the third person in the race’s history to win back-to-back Daytona 500s, a feat that has not been accomplished since.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I think we often write because we feel a loneliness, and people read for the same reason, and then they come away feeling a little less lonely.” — Amy Tan
TODAY’S NUMBER: 33,000 — number of Japanese-Americans who served in the U.S. military in World War II.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Feb. 13) and new moon (Feb. 20).
