Today is the 15th day of 2023 and the 26th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Edward Teller (1908-2003), physicist; Gene Krupa (1909-1973), jazz drummer; Lloyd Bridges (1913-1998), actor; Gamal Abdel Nasser (1918-1970), Egyptian president; Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968), civil rights leader; Ronnie Van Zant (1948-1977), singer-songwriter; Mario Van Peebles (1957- ), actor/director; Bernard Hopkins (1965- ), boxer; Regina King (1971- ), actress; Drew Brees (1979- ), football player; Pitbull (1981- ), rapper; Skrillex (1988- ), musician.
TODAY’S FACT: The Pentagon is the world’s largest office building by floor area, with 3.7 million square feet of dedicated office space.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1967, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 in the first Super Bowl.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” -- Martin Luther King Jr.
TODAY’S NUMBER: 6.6 million -- articles on the English Wikipedia.org, launched on this day in 2001. The site currently averages about 600 new articles per day.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Jan. 14) and new moon (Jan. 21).
