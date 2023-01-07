Today is the eighth day of 2023 and the 19th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jose Ferrer (1912-1992), actor; Soupy Sales (1926-2009), TV personality; Elvis Presley (1935-1977), singer/actor; Bob Eubanks (1938- ), TV game show host; Graham Chapman (1941-1989), actor/comedian; Stephen Hawking (1942-2018), physicist; Terry Brooks (1944- ), author; David Bowie (1947-2016), singer-songwriter; Michelle Forbes (1965- ), actress; Rachel Nichols (1980- ), actress; Cynthia Erivo (1987- ), actress; Noah Cyrus (2000- ), singer/actress.
TODAY’S FACT: About 600,000 people annually visit Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1901, the first tournament sanctioned by the American Bowling Congress was held in Chicago.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “We live out our lives as we are meant to live them -- with some choice, with some chance, but mostly as a result of the persons we are.” -- Terry Brooks, “The Druid of Shannara”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 641 -- projected width (in feet) of the Crazy Horse Memorial in South Dakota, which will be the largest sculpture in the world if it is completed.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Jan. 6) and last quarter moon (Jan. 14).
