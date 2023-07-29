Today is the 211th day of 2023 and the 40th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Emily Bronte (1818-1848), author/poet; Henry Ford (1863-1947), industrialist/automaker; Casey Stengel (1890-1975), baseball player/manager; Bud Selig (1934- ), baseball commissioner; Paul Anka (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Arnold Schwarzenegger (1947- ), actor/former governor; Laurence Fishburne (1961- ), actor; Lisa Kudrow (1963- ), actress; Vivica A. Fox (1964- ), actress; Terry Crews (1968- ), actor; Christopher Nolan (1970- ), filmmaker; Hilary Swank (1974- ), actress; Hope Solo (1981- ), soccer player.
TODAY’S FACT: “Top of the Pops,” the longest-running radio show in history at 42 years, was broadcast for the final time on BBC Two on this day in 2006.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1930, the Uruguayan national football team defeated Argentina to win the inaugural FIFA World Cup in Montevideo, Uruguay.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “When you are younger you get blamed for crimes you never committed and when you’re older you begin to get credit for virtues you never possessed. It evens itself out.” -- Casey Stengel
TODAY’S NUMBER: 13,503 -- population of the city of Baltimore, Maryland, in the United States Census of 1790; the population is estimated at 563,455 in 2023. The city was founded on this day in 1729.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 25) and full moon (Aug. 1).
