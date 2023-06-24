Today is the 176th day of 2023 and the fifth day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Antoni Gaudi (1852-1926), architect; George Abbott (1887-1995), playwright/producer/director; George Orwell (1903-1950), author; Sidney Lumet (1924-2011), filmmaker; Sonia Sotomayor (1954- ), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Anthony Bourdain (1956-2018), chef/author/TV personality; Ricky Gervais (1961- ), comedian/actor; George Michael (1963-2016), singer-songwriter; Linda Cardellini (1975- ), actress; Busy Philipps (1979- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Lt. Col. George Custer’s nephew, brother-in-law and two younger brothers also died at the Battle of the Little Bighorn.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1968, San Francisco Giants rookie Bobby Bonds became the first player in the 20th century to hit a grand slam in his first major league game.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “There are some ideas so wrong that only a very intelligent person could believe in them.” — George Orwell
TODAY’S NUMBER: 17 — age of singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson when her hit song, “Foolish Beat,” topped the charts on this day in 1988, making her the youngest female artist to write, produce and perform a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (June 17) and first quarter moon (June 26).
