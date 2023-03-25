Today is the 85th day of 2023 and the seventh day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sandra Day O’Connor (1930- ), former U.S. Supreme Court justice; Leonard Nimoy (1931-2015), actor; Alan Arkin (1934- ), actor; James Caan (1940-2022), actor; Diana Ross (1944- ), singer; Steven Tyler (1948- ), singer-songwriter; Martin Short (1950- ), actor; Keira Knightley (1985- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: The term “gerrymander” was first printed on this day in 1812 by the Boston Gazette; it described the shape of one of the election districts as redrawn in a bill signed by then-governor of Massachusetts Elbridge Gerry.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1917, the Seattle Metropolitans defeated the Montreal Canadiens 9-1 in Game 4 of the hockey championship series, becoming the first American team to win the Stanley Cup.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Poetry is when an emotion has found its thought and the thought has found words.” -- Robert Frost
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1.5 million -- number of Mormons in Mexico, the country with the second-most Mormons after the United States.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (March 21) and first quarter moon (March 28).
