Today is the 64th day of 2023 and the 75th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dean Stockwell (1936-2021), actor; Penn Jillette (1955- ), comedian/magician; Andy Gibb (1958-1988), singer; Michael Irvin (1966- ), football player/sportscaster; Lisa Robin Kelly (1970-2013), actress; Kevin Connolly (1974- ), actor; Eva Mendes (1974- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: John Adams, who would later be the second U.S. president, served as the attorney for the British soldiers who took part in the Boston Massacre and successfully defended them on murder charges.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1993, Canadian Olympic sprinter Ben Johnson received a lifetime ban from competition after testing positive a second time for performance-enhancing drugs.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The confidence that individuals have in their beliefs depends mostly on the quality of the story they can tell about what they see, even if they see little.” -- Daniel Kahneman, “Thinking, Fast and Slow”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 190 -- signatories to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as of February 2023. North Korea withdrew from the treaty in January 2003; among U.N. member states, India, Israel, Pakistan and South Sudan have never signed the treaty.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Feb. 27) and full moon (March 7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.