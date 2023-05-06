Today is the 127th day of 2023 and the 49th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Browning (1812-1889), poet/playwright; Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), composer; Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), composer; Gary Cooper (1901-1961), actor; Eva Peron (1919-1952), Argentine first lady/actress; Johnny Unitas (1933-2002), football player; Tim Russert (1950-2008), journalist; Breckin Meyer (1974- ), actor; Alex Smith (1984- ), football player; Aidy Bryant (1987- ), actress/comedian; Earl Thomas (1989- ), football player; Alexander Ludwig (1992- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1977, Seattle Slew won the Kentucky Derby. The horse went on to win the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes, becoming the 10th horse to win the Triple Crown and the first to do so while undefeated.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1982, a jury ruled in favor of Raiders owner Al Davis in an antitrust lawsuit against the NFL, allowing Davis to move the team from Oakland, California, to Los Angeles.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Life with all it yields of joy and woe, / And hope and fear, -- believe the aged friend,-- / Is just our chance o’ the prize of learning love, / How love might be, hath been indeed, and is.” -- Robert Browning, “A Death in the Desert”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 16,024 -- height (in feet) of Puncak Jaya aka the Carstensz Pyramid, the highest summit in Indonesia. Canadian Patrick Morrow became the first person to scale the “Seven Summits” -- the highest peak on each of the seven continents -- when he reached the top of the Carstensz Pyramid on this day in 1986.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (May 5) and last quarter moon (May 12).
