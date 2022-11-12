Today is the 317th day of 2022 and the 53rd day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Louis Stevenson (1850-1894), writer; Louis Brandeis (1856-1941), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Buck O’Neil (1911-2006), baseball player; Jack Elam (1920-2003), actor; Garry Marshall (1934-2016), filmmaker; Joe Mantegna (1947- ), actor; Whoopi Goldberg (1955- ), actress/talk show host; Jimmy Kimmel (1967- ), comedian/TV host; Steve Zahn (1967- ), actor; Gerard Butler (1969- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: The Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba, officially known as Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, was established in 1903, when a stipulation in the Cuban-American Treaty designated the Guantanamo Bay area to be perpetually leased to the United States.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1985, Lynette Woodard made her debut as the first female member of the Harlem Globetrotters.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “There is no duty we so much underrate as the duty of being happy. By being happy we sow anonymous benefits upon the world.” -- Robert Louis Stevenson
TODAY’S NUMBER: 9,755 -- Broadway performances of Disney’s “The Lion King” since its debut on this day in 1997, making the musical the third-longest-running show in Broadway history (as of mid-October 2022).
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Nov. 8) and last quarter moon (Nov. 16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.