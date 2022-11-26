Today is the 331st day of 2022 and the 67th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: James Agee (1909-1955), author/critic; Bruce Lee (1940-1973), actor/martial artist; Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970), singer-songwriter; Kathryn Bigelow (1951- ), film director.
TODAY’S FACT: Pierre and Marie Curie are the only husband and wife to have received the Nobel Prize in Physics, sharing the award in 1903.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1985, Vince Coleman became the fourth person ever to be unanimously named National League Rookie of the Year. He had stolen 110 bases for the St. Louis Cardinals.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “In every child who is born, under no matter what circumstances, and no matter what parents, the potentiality of the human race is born again. “ — James Agee
TODAY’S NUMBER: 61 — Nobel Prizes that have been awarded to women since 1901.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Nov. 23) and first quarter moon (Nov. 30).
