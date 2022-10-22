Today is the 296th day of 2022 and the 32nd day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: “Weird Al” Yankovic (1959- ), singer/satirist; Ryan Reynolds (1976- ), actor; Meghan McCain (1984- ), columnist/TV personality; Emilia Clarke (1986- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Sales of the new board game Twister skyrocketed in May of 1966 after Johnny Carson played the game with Eva Gabor on “The Tonight Show.”
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1993, Joe Carter of the Blue Jays hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Phillies 8-6 and earn a second consecutive World Series title.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Human beings never think for themselves; they find it too uncomfortable. For the most part, members of our species simply repeat what they are told — and become upset if they are exposed to any different view.” — Michael Crichton
TODAY’S NUMBER: 51 — members of the United Nations when it first convened in 1946.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Oct. 17) and new moon (Oct. 25).
