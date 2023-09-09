Today is the 253rd day of 2023 and the 82nd day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Arnold Palmer (1929-2016), golfer; Charles Kuralt (1934-1997), TV journalist; Stephen Jay Gould (1941-2002), biologist/writer; Chris Columbus (1958- ), film director; Colin Firth (1960- ), actor; Randy Johnson (1963- ), baseball player; Guy Ritchie (1968- ), filmmaker; Ryan Phillippe (1974- ), actor; Ben Wallace (1974- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: The United Nations, which included 193 member states as of August 2023, began in 1945, when representatives of 50 countries met in San Francisco to draw up the charter.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1972, the U.S. men’s basketball team fell for the first time in Olympic competition, suffering a controversial 51-50 loss to the Soviet Union team on a last-second shot in the gold medal match.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The more important the subject and the closer it cuts to the bone of our hopes and needs, the more we are likely to err in establishing a framework for analysis.” — Stephen Jay Gould
TODAY’S NUMBER: 112 — countries that have abolished the death penalty as of 2023, according to Amnesty International.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Sept. 6) and new moon (Sept. 14).
