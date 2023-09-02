Today is the 246th day of 2023 and the 75th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Louis Sullivan (1856-1924), architect; Ferdinand Porsche (1875-1951), automotive engineer; Kitty Carlisle (1910-2007), actress; Alan Ladd (1913-1964), actor; Mort Walker (1923-2018), cartoonist; Eileen Brennan (1932-2013), actress; Malcolm Gladwell (1963- ), journalist/author; Charlie Sheen (1965- ), actor; Jevon Kearse (1976- ), football player; Jennie Finch (1980- ), softball player; Shaun White (1986- ), snowboarder/skateboarder.
TODAY’S FACT: Ferdinand Porsche, founder of the automobile company of the same name, designed the first hybrid gasoline-electric car. Known as the Lohner-Porsche Mixte Hybrid, the car went into production in 1900.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1950, Guiseppe “Nino” Farina won the Italian Grand Prix to become the first Formula One World Drivers champion.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I’ve always said that what cartoonists do is create friends for readers.” -- Mort Walker
TODAY’S NUMBER: 4,435 — U.S. service members killed in battle during the Revolutionary War, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 30) and last quarter moon (Sept. 6).
