Today is the 103rd day of 2023 and the 25th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826), third U.S. president; Ron Perlman (1950- ), actor; Max Weinberg (1951- ), drummer/TV personality; Garry Kasparov (1963- ), chess player; Glenn Howerton (1976- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: The first African American and first person of color to win the Academy Award for best actress was Halle Berry, for the 2001 film “Monster’s Ball.”
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1997, Tiger Woods became the first African American and the youngest player to win the Masters Tournament, at age 21.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “That is one of the many reasons why I avoid speaking as much as possible. For I always say either too much or too little, which is a terrible thing for a man with a passion for truth like mine.” — Samuel Beckett, “Molloy”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 24 — days George Frideric Handel worked to complete the music for “Messiah.” The oratorio was performed for the first time in Dublin on this day in 1742.
TODAY’S MOON: Last quarter moon (April 13).
